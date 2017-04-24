Five things we learned from this weekend’s action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Hull FC have the resilience to win trophies

When Liam Watts was dismissed midway through the first half of Hull’s game with Castleford, Hull fans were fearing the worst.

Despite being ahead comfortably, the Tigers are almost unstoppable when playing against 13 men, nevermind 12.

But Hull managed to cling on for victory in what proved to be one of the most mammoth defensive efforts of the entire campaign.

The victory was significant for Hull in terms of the league table, but more so, the fact that they managed to win the game in that manner showcased title winning qualities.

They’ve gone under the radar this year, but they’re capable of competing come the end of the season.

2. Huddersfield are in complete disarray

The Giants were left stunned as they were dumped out of the Challenge Cup by Championship minnows, Swinton.

A 28-24 reverse was the lowest point of a disappointing season, and the Giants have now gone nine games without a win.

But this was far more damaging than a defeat, this loss left the team, in the words of Rick Stone “embarrassed”.

On recent evidence, another spell in the Qualifiers is almost a certainty, and that isn’t a comfortable place to be.

3. The gap between Super League and Championship is getting smaller

It wasn’t too long ago that a cup shock was almost unthinkable.

Nowadays, it is becoming a trend.

Two Championship clubs, Hull Kingston Rovers and Swinton, defeated higher-league opposition to demonstrate that the second-tier is as strong as ever.

It further reinforced the increase in the standard that has been on show in the Championship since the begging of the ‘Super 8s’ concept. It has been well reported how the competition has thrived and results like those at the weekend only help prove it.

4. Toronto Wolfpack are a legitimate threat for the future

After all the hype, Toronto’s game with Salford presented them a chance to show that there was a reason behind all the excitement.

Although they lost to Salford, in that 80-minute performance they proved that, as a team, they have the makings of a side that can fight for promotion to Super League in the years to come.

The prospect of a Canadian club in the top flight seems distant, but on recent evidence, the team is prepared to compete in the Championship, and the club has all the resources and plans to make it a Super League club.

This was merely a warning, a teaser of what is to come from Toronto in the future.

Keep your eye on them.

5. Wigan’s attack has improved

Despite winning the Grand Final last year, Wigan came in for all sorts of criticism.

Most prominent was the scrutiny of their attack, which people believed to be poor last year.

The quality of their offence last year can still be debated, but the stats don’t lie, and they show that Wigan have become stronger going forward.

In the opening 23 rounds of last season they scored less than 20 points per game on average. This year, they are almost scoring 24 a game.

It may seem a small contrast, but their 44-point performance against Catalans was proof that they are more potent going forward than before.