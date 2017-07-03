Five things we’ve learned from this weekend’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. The Championship features the most important game of the entire weekend

The term ‘must-win game’ is thrown about a lot in sport. However, there is absolutely no doubting that when Toulouse entertain Halifax on Saturday, neither side, simply, can afford to lose.

Following Toulouse’s shock defeat to Oldham, just a week after they were also stunned by Dewsbury, they are now level on points with fifth-placed Halifax ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

With three rounds to go, it appears all but certain that the two clubs are fighting for the fourth and final Qualifiers spot come the end of the month. Both teams still have to play Featherstone and Hull KR, but before that they clash, and the winner will occupy fourth place going into the final two games.

The implications are massive, and it’s hard to argue that there is any game more important throughout the leagues this weekend.

2. Neil Kelly is still an incredibly good coach

When Neil Kelly’s return to Dewsbury was confirmed after nearly a decade out of the game, eyebrows were raised.

He was tasked with helping the then winless Rams somehow avoid relegation.

Just a few months later, a thankless task on paper has become a reality. Dewsbury, having eased past Rochdale, are eighth in the Championship.

They’re not out of the woods yet, but they’ve gone a long way to ensuring they survive – and Kelly deserves enormous credit.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers are the biggest threat to Super League

It had been billed as a clash of the Championship titans.

But Hull Kingston Rovers proved that they are the dominant force in the Championship, and the most viable team to earn promotion.

They eased past London Broncos, who had won ten games in a row before this, to secure the Championship title.

The Broncos had been hyped up massively before this one and tipped to win the game. But the Robins proved who the top dogs are.

4. Sheffield are the most entertaining team in the league

Oh what it must be like to be a Sheffield fan.

The likelihood is it most certainly makes you age a little bit quicker because the Eagles are delightfully inconsistent.

They shipped 162 points in three games before Swinton arrived on Sunday. Although they still conceded a barrage of points, they won 42-34 in a game that kept everyone on their seats.

But what you can’t deny is that they’re good to watch, because you never know what’s going to happen next.

5. It never fails to disappoint

This year has been superb viewing for Championship enthusiasts.

There have been sub-plots aplenty, intriguing battles at both ends of the table and numerous shock results.

It’s a competition that just feels rejuvenated. The addition of Hull Kingston Rovers has increased its relevance, and the quality has notably gone up a notch as a result.

Hopefully, the crowds will soon follow.