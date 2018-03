Four games have been called off following further snow across the country.

Castleford’s Super League clash with Wigan has been postponed while three Challenge Cup fixtures have also fallen foul to the weather.

Coventry’s game with Pilkington Recs is among the games called off, along with Hunslet’s clash with Bradford and North Wales’ match with Featherstone.

Halifax’s game with Oldham is also in doubt, with a pitch inspection set to take place this morning.