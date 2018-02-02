Flamboyant Wigan cruise past Salford

Wigan Warriors sent out a statement of intent as they clinically dispatched of Salford 40-12.

Much of the talk surrounding the Warriors in the off-season has focused around their attack, with coach Shaun Wane stating they would re-think their style of play this season.

The early signs of that were extremely positive, with the combination of Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Sam Powell, Thomas Leuluai and Morgan Escare providing the Warriors with creativity and unpredictability lacking too often at times last year.

Wane’s side had actually fallen behind to an early try through Kris Welham, but they responded with seven unanswered tries to secure a resounding victory.

Tom Davies and Oliver Gildart scored before the break to establish a 10-6 lead, and the Warriors raced through the gears in the second-half as Escare, Liam Marshall (2), Gildart and Tony Clubb all scored.

Niall Evalds scored a late consolation for the hosts, but it was a mere consolation.



A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Red Devils: Evalds, Bibby, Welham, Sa’u, Johnson, Lui, O’Brien, Mossop, Wood, Tasi, Jones, Hauraki, McCarthy. Subs Burgess, Griffin, Littlejohn, Kopczak.

Tries: Welham, Evalds.

Goals: O’Brien (2)

Warriors: S Tomkins, Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, Marshall, Williams, Powell, Flower, Leuluai, Clubb, J Tomkins, Farrell, Sutton. Subs: Escare, Isa, Tautai, Nu’uausala.

Tries: Davies, Gildart (2), Escare, Marshall (2), Clubb.

Goals: S Tomkins (7)