Flanagan commits to Salford with new long-term deal

Salford Red Devils have retained the services of Mark Flanagan after he signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 29-year-old has become the latest star to commit to the Red Devils despite alleged interest from other Super League clubs.

Flanagan joined Salford from St Helens and was named as the club’s vice-captain ahead of the current season.

“We’re really pleased that Mark has decided to continue his career with Salford,” head coach Ian Watson said.

“His form would have attracted interest from elsewhere but he’s a really important part of what we do, so it’s a really good re-signing for us.

Flash is one of our main leaders, he’s uncompromising in defence, and he’s a really good ball playing Loose Forward, he’s part of the glue that holds this team together.”

Flanagan added: “I’m really looking forward to the next three years, as we’ve shown at the start of this season we’ve got a real quality side and we’re really starting to build something, so staying was a no-brainer really.”