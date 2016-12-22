Ford delighted as York land Robinson

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

York City Knights have named another six new signings, including former Halifax forward Adam Robinson.

The 29-year-old spent a short spell with York on loan last year, scoring three tries in four appearances before being recalled.

However, he has re-signed for the League 1 side, who also confirmed the signings of Wakefield Academy man Ronan Dixon, BARLA tourist Chris Siddons, and Liam Thompson and Joe Batchelor from Coventry Bears.

“It’s a real boost for us,” Ford told the York Press.

“Adam has played at the top end of the Championship for a number of years. He gives us something a bit different in the middle. He’s penetrative with a bit of an offload game.

“We need to get him happy, fit and focused, and if we get him in the right place mentally, we’ll have a right player on our hands.