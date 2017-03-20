Ford hoping Challenge Cup journey can aid York’s rejuvenation

17 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

York City Knights head coach James Ford admits the club’s progression to the fifth round of the Challenge Cup could have a huge impact on the club’s rebuilding process.

The Knights produced the shock of the round as they defeated Championship side Rochdale to advance, where they could come up against the likes of Leeds Rhinos or Leigh Centurions in the next round.

Ahead of Tuesday’s draw, Ford admitted he would be keen to land a lucrative tie that can help the club build both on and off the field.

“So long as it helps the club grow and allows the players to showcase their skills, that will be great.

“We are trying to build a new club, there’s a real optimism around the place, so if we could bring a club with a big following to York it would be massive, and we’d look forward to the challenge.

“It’s a fantastic competition, one we’ve all grown up watching and now we get our chance to be a part of it and hopefully we get some luck in the draw that can facilitate the development of the club.”