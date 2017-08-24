Ford sticks with Toulouse

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toulouse Olympique have beat off competition to retain the services of halfback Johnathon Ford.

The Championship club confirmed the Cook Islands international has signed a new deal to remain with the club for the 2018 season after speculation that he could depart.

TotalRL understands that Featherstone Rovers made a substantial offer to lure him to the LD Nutrition Stadium, but the 28-year-old Australian has decided to remain in France for personal reasons.

It comes as a huge boost to Sylvain Houles and the club, who have set their sights on a top two finish next year.

Ford was a standout star for Toulouse in the first-half of the season before rupturing a pectoral while on international duty for the Cook Islands.

“I am very happy to continue my career in TO and stay within that group to continue working with Sylvain, Adam, Christophe and all the staff,” he said.

“We are creating something special and we have the opportunity to go even further, for the good of this club and French rugby in general.

“I have lived here for a long time now, where I founded my family, so I am very happy to stay.”