Format confirmed for Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup

THE Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup will, this year, be contested by those sides that lose in the first round of the David Poulter Open Cup.

The draw for the Open Cup will be made at the league’s next meeting, on Monday 9 October.

Teams from beyond the Castleford & Featherstone ARL are, meanwhile, being invited to take part. Further information is available from Secretary Linda Peel on 077 4736 0307.