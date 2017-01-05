Home
News
Forums
Shop
League Express
Mailbag
Print Subscribtions
Online Edition
Facebook Page
Twitter
Rugby League World
Gallery of 400 Covers
Print Subscriptions
Online Edition
Facebook Page
Twitter
Golden Boot
Winners
History
The Missing Years
Goldthorpe Medal
Medal Table
Roll of Honour
Back Chat
Super League
Championship
League 1
Challenge Cup
NRL
International
Grassroots
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
Which former Bradford players could earn Super League contracts?
By
Matthew Shaw
January 5, 2017 14:28
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum
Tweet
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
By
Matthew Shaw
January 5, 2017 14:28
Super League
Which former Bradford players could earn Super League contracts?
Welham joins Bradford exodus by making Salford switch
Giants snap up former Bulls man Mellor
Cuthbertson excited for 2017 after overcoming weight issues
Johnstone says failure to make top eight again in 2017 would be disappointment
Kelly could make Hull debut on Sunday – against former side Hull KR
Read More
Championship
RFL map out plans for Bradford
Which former Bradford players could earn Super League contracts?
Welham joins Bradford exodus by making Salford switch
Giants snap up former Bulls man Mellor
Read More
League 1
VIDEO: A behind the scenes look at Toronto Wolfpack
Ford delighted as York land Robinson
Printable 2017 fixture cards for Super League, Championship & League 1
Read More
International
TOP FIVE OF 2016: TotalRL’s most popular articles of the year
Turkish Rugby League Ends Historic Year with First Domestic Competition
McGillvary disappointed after England camp cancelled
Read More
NRL
Chris Sandow charged by police after wild street brawl
Huddersfield land Australian forward Wakeman
NRL fines Fifita 20,000 dollars
Read More
Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!
Print
/
Digital
Print
/
Digital
Rugby League News
24/7
Rugby League World
Lewis Tierney: A chip off the old block
Sean Long: My best ever team-mates
Rugby League’s odd job men
Rugby League World is out now! What’s Inside?
Read More
League Express
Vea loving Leigh life
Cunningham: Walker could be one of the best
Leigh and Cas in battle to sign Clare
Read More
Fans Forum Discussions
Forum Upgrade Info
James Ford
I'd be interested to know...
Bradford
Brexit - the negative thread
Log In
Newsletter Sign-Up
League Publications Ltd
Advertising
Privacy
Contact Us
© 2016 Copyright
League Publications Ltd
. All Rights reserved.
Designed by
Orange-Themes.com
Loading..
❎
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.