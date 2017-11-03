Former Hull FC winger Steve Michaels arrested in Australia

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Hull FC and Gold Coast winger Steve Michaels has been arrested in Australia.

Michaels, who was named as part of the cocaine scandal which included some of the NRL’s biggest players almost two years ago, was arrested when he touched down in Brisbane earlier this week, reports in Australia state.

The 30-year-old has been with Hull for the last three seasons, but has been wanted on an arrest warrant in Australia since details of the cocaine scandal emerged Down Under. He was wanted by the Crime and Corruption Commission in relation to their investigation into drug trafficking.

And the Gold Coast Bulletin reported that Australian Border Officers arrested Michaels last night, before going on to say he was then charged with possession and supply of cocaine.

He was granted bail and will contest the charges, according to his lawyer, Campbell MacCallum.

“As per the success we had with a number of my other clients in the same scandal, with the same set of circumstances, I am confident we can continue the same strategy and have a successful outcome for the client,” he said.

The likes of Dave Taylor and Jamie Dowling – former team-mates of Michaels at Gold Coast – have also been embroiled in the scandal in recent times. Taylor, who will play for Toronto next season, was fined $1000 for his role in the scandal in November 2016, while Dowling was ordered to serve two years’ probation after pleading guilty to seven counts of possession of a dangerous drug.