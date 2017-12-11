Former Leigh duo linked with Toronto

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack have been linked with former Leigh Centurions players Adam Higson and Cory Paterson.

According to League Express, the pair could complete their moves to the Canadian club by the end of the week.

Both players have departed the Centurions following the club’s relegation to Super League and have yet to find new clubs.

However, it now appears the duo could link up with former coach Paul Rowley at the Wolfpack as he continues to grow his squad ahead of 2018.

Rowley told League Express earlier this year that he wanted a squad of around 30 players for the upcoming season, and the arrival of the pair would move him increasingly closer to that target.

Higson played under Rowley for a number of years and established himself as a firm favourite at LSV. Paterson, meanwhile, was signed by Rowley but never played in a competitive game under him due to Rowley’s resignation before the start of the 2016 season.