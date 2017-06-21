Former St Helens and Bradford winger Jamie Foster retires

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former St Helens, Bradford and Huddersfield winger Jamie Foster has called time on his rugby league career with immediate effect.

Foster has not played professionally since a short-term spell with Championship side Featherstone last season, having previously spent some of 2016 with Super League side Huddersfield.

He burst onto the scene as a youngster at St Helens with his exceptional wing play and goal-kicking ability but, in a post on social media on Tuesday, he confirmed he was stepping away from the sport to pursue other opportunities and to spend more time with his family.

He said: “After dedicating most of my life to rugby league I’ve decided to hang up my boots.

“I started as a six-year-old with Blackbrook Royals with a dream of playing on the biggest stage and I never dreamed it would come true… playing in Grand Finals and playing with legends of the game I used (to) look up to.”

Foster’s full post is below.