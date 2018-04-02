Former Viking Thompson the star for Wests

Wests Tigers kept a Parramatta Eels comeback at bay to earn their third win of the season 30-20

The Eels started well when a Mitchell Moses kick was taken by stand-in fullback Will Smith above Tui Lolohea. But Wests were level when Robbie Rochow dived over on the right after a flowing move.

Wests took the lead when Benji Marshall fired the ball to Kevin Naiqama who managed to shrug off defenders and reach out to score. That lead went out to eight through a Lolohea penalty.

The Tigers began to pull away just before half-time when former Viking Corey Thompson squeezed in at the corner. Lolohea’s touchline conversion made it a 20-6 lead at the break.

It wasn’t long before Wests extended their lead to 20. Matthew Eisenhuth notched his first of the season after being left one-on-one with Smith and it was all too easy for the bigger man.

Thompson got his second of the day after Esan Marsters got free on the right and found his winger on the inside.

The Eels finally hit back when the Jennings brothers combined with Michael sending George in at the corner. Parramatta scored again when Josh Hoffman jumped high above Thompson to grab a Corey Norman kick. Moses’ missed conversion kept the lead at 14 for Wests.

Kirisome Auva’a got the Eels’ third try in a row to keep Wests on their toes. But Moses was again unsuccessful keeping his team ten points behind.

Tigers: Lolohea, Thompson, Marsters, Naiqama, Watene-Zelezniak, Marshall, Brooks, Packer, Godinet, Matulino, Lawrence, Rochow, Eisenhuth; Interchanges: Twal, Chee-Kam, Aloiai, Liddle

Tries: Rochow, Naiqama, Thompson 2, Eisenhuth; Goals: Lolohea 5

Eels: Smith, G Jennings, M Jennings, Auva’a, Hoffman, Norman, Moses, Alvaro, Pritchard, Mannah, Ma’u, Edwards, Brown; Interchanges: Moeroa, Scott, Terepo, Williams

Tries: Smith, G Jennings, Hoffman, Auva’a; Goals: Moses 2