Former Warrington star rocked by knee injury ahead of NRL season

Andre Savelio, the former Warrington Wolves forward, has been ruled out the season after suffering a knee injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a serious injury 14 minutes into his debut for the Brisbane Broncos and will require a knee reconstruction that will see him miss the entirety of the year.

Savelio had only joined Wayne Bennett’s side ahead of the season and was playing in their pre-season match against the Central Capras.

He started his career at St Helens before joining the Wolves in 2017. He made 26 appearances for Warrington, scoring nine tries.

“He’s damaged his ACL,” said Brisbane’s high-performance manager Jeremy Hickmans.

“At the moment he’ll be seeing the surgeon on Wednesday with the possibility of having surgery on Monday or Tuesday.

“There’s no good way of saying it, he’s done a good pre-season and gone really well. Unfortunately, it’s the game we play.”