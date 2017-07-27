Forster extends Haven stay

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 27, 2017 17:15

Whitehaven have confirmed player/coach Carl Forster has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Forster, 25, was appointed as the club’s head coach ahead of the season and has guided them to a second-placed finish in League 1 at the end of the regular season.

The former Salford man has also had a big influence on the field, scoring 11 tries in 18 appearances this season so far.

Haven remain strong contenders for promotion to the Championship ahead of the League 1 Super 8s, needing just three wins to confirm their place in the play-offs.

