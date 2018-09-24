Forster lands Rochdale Hornets head coach job

Carl Forster will be the next head coach of Rochdale Hornets.

The Whitehaven boss has landed the role after overcoming a strong line of candidates that included the former Catalans and Warrington player Jérôme Guisset, former Championship winning coach Matt Calland and former North Wales chief Mike Grady.

Forster, the youngest head coach in the professional game at the age of 26, confirmed his departure from Whitehaven last month and signed off from the role on Sunday, as the Cumbrians went down to York City Knights.

The former Salford forward joined Whitehaven as a player in 2016, eventually becoming head coach for the 2017 season. His first full campaign saw him named the League 1 coach of the year, after guiding the club to the play-off final.

2018 has proved to be a more difficult season. Haven have one of the smallest squads in the league but still finished sixth, missing out on the play-offs due to points difference.

But he agreed to leave the club as they prepare to cut their playing budget once again due to falling attendances and sponsorship.

However, he will be back in work next season, after agreeing to join the Hornets, who could still be in the Championship next season.

Sunday’s win over Dewsbury leaves them level on points with Swinton heading into the final round ahead of their game with Sheffield on Sunday.

Even if they were to lose, they will still have the opportunity to secure their Championship status in the play-off final eliminator against the loser of League 1’s play-off final.

It is understood Forster will continue his playing career at the Hornets.