Forward duo leave Leigh

Leigh have released forwards Paterika Vaivai and Larne Patrick with immediate effect.

The duo joined the club ahead of the current campaign but managed just 15 appearances between them in their time at the club.

Vaivai has missed the majority of the season through injury and has returned to Australia after suffering to adapt to life in England.

“It is a real shame that just as he got going he suffered such a difficult injury,” said club owner Derek Beaumont.

“It’s a difficult place as a rugby player being sidelined for the whole season and to live with that away from home across the other side of the world makes that more difficult. Patty was recently allowed to return home for a spell to try to help with this but in reality it has only demonstrated to him that it is home where he really needs to be.”

Meanwhile, former Huddersfield and Wigan forward Patrick made just six appearances and hasn’t featured for the club since April.