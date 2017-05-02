Forward duo return for Huddersfield as Cas left with halfback dilemma

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield will welcome back Sam Rapira for their Super League clash with Castleford on Thursday.

The former World Cup winner missed last week’s victory over Leeds with a hamstring strain, while Nathan Mason missed out through a concussion. But the pair return to replace Matty English and Mikey Wood in the squad as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Jermaine McGillvary misses out due to international duty, meaning Gene Ormsby returns to the squad.

As for Castleford, the league leaders will be without Zak Hardaker, Luke Gale and Mike McMeeken for the clash due to their international call-ups, which has prompted Daryl Powell into making five changes overall.

Ben Roberts is also absent from the squad after picking up an injury in the club’s victory over Wigan, leaving Powell likely to partner Rangi Chase with Tom Holmes in the squad, the latter of whom has been included in the squad.

Alex Foster, Kieran Gill, Kevin Larroyer and Andy Lynch all return to the squad, with Oliver Holmes the fifth to miss out.

Giants squad to face Castleford: Mamo, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Smith, Ormsby, S. Wood, McIntosh, Simpson, Mellor, O’Brien.

Tigers squad to face Huddersfield: Chase, Cook, Eden, Foster, Gill, T Holmes, Larroyer, Lynch, Massey, McShane, Millington, Minikin, Milner, Monaghan, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Springer, Shenton, Webster.