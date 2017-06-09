Foster signs new deal with Castleford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have extended the contract of Alex Foster until the end of 2019.

Foster joined the Tigers on trial in February following Bradford’s liquidation and earned a full-time contract to run until the end of the year.

He has thoroughly impressed after making his debut for the club in their victory over Huddersfield last month and featured in their Magic Weekend victory over Leeds Rhinos.

“I’m over the moon to sign here for another two years,” he said.

“It’s a great place to be here at the moment and everyone can see why with how well the boys are doing on the field. I’m really happy to be working with this group of players and the staff as well and I can’t wait for the next two years.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is looking forward to seeing Alex progress: “I’ve been really impressed with Alex since he arrived at the club. He hasn’t had a pre-season and he’s had minimal game time but he’s battled his way through all of that and a couple of injuries and he looks like he’s going to be a really strong player for us.”

Powell added: “The games that he has played he has been tough and aggressive, he’s got some work to do on his skill sets and understanding our game but he’s going to be a strong player for us. His defensive mentality is absolutely superb and some of his line running is great and he’s only going to get better within our environment.”

Tigers CEO Steve Gill said: “Alex will be a great addition to our squad. Already he has fitted into the culture of the club, and I am sure he will become a fans favourite very quickly.”