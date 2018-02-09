Four half-backs Hull Kingston Rovers could target to boost their ranks

Hull Kingston Rovers’ winless start to the new season continued on Thursday night with a second successive defeat since their return to Super League, this time losing 20-11 to Leeds.

Robins coach Tim Sheens was quick to point out there were improvements in his side’s performance, but they have scored only 17 points in their two games this season. Speculation continues to intensify that they are in the market for another half-back so with that in mind, TotalRL has picked out a few potential options for the Robins.

Matty Smith (St Helens)

A Grand Final winner and England international, few half-backs in Super League have the pedigree of Matty Smith. However, he has found himself unable to force his way into the Saints side in 2018, with Danny Richardson and Jonny Lomax preferred for their win over Castleford. If he continues to be on the sidelines, may Smith opt for a move away to revitalise his career?

Josh Drinkwater (unattached)

The only overseas option on this list, Australian Josh Drinkwater is a free agent after leaving Leigh Centurions in the wake of their relegation to the Championship last season. He has been linked with a number of clubs and is yet to sign anywhere for the 2018 season: could the Robins strike to bring him to the club.

Declan Patton (Warrington)

Patton is one of the more promising young half-backs in the British game, but he has been unable to lock down a regular position at Warrington since breaking through into the first team. On Thursday he started due to Tyrone Roberts’ absence, but it appears Roberts will regain that place when fit. If he wants regular minutes at his preferred position of half-back – not to mention the chance to train and play with a great like Danny McGuire – may he be tempted into a move away?

Jordan Lilley (Leeds)

Could we realistically see a half-back pairing of Danny McGuire and the man tipped to succeed him in a Leeds shirt link up at another Super League club? Jordan Lilley has been unable to find a way into Leeds’ squads at the start of this season, and with those chances unlikely to improve so long as Richie Myler, Brad Dwyer, Joel Moon and Matt Parcell stay fit, does Lilley now need to explore a move away?