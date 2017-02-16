Four Leigh players not selected for clash with Leeds

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Martyn Ridyard, Glenn Stewart, Dayne Weston and Liam Hood have not been named in Leigh’s 19-man squad to take on Leeds.

The quartet all featured in Leigh’s opening-day defeat to Castleford but have been replaced in the squad to take on the Rhinos on Friday.

It is understood that Hood has a calf injury, however, the reasoning behind the absence of the remaining three players is somewhat unclear.

Australian prop Weston missed a chunk of pre-season recovering from an ankle operation, while Stewart could also have an injury.

As for Ridyard, the halfback endured a tough Super League debut in Leigh’s defeat and it is understood that his absence is tactical.

Ben Reynolds is in contention to replace Ridyard after missing out on the matchday squad last week, while Antoni Maria, Sam Hopkins, Jamie Acton and Lachlan Burr have all stepped into the 19-man squad.

“Leeds Rhinos are a well respected and established club, and one of, if not the most, successful in Super League. It is a massive occasion, just like every game coaching Leigh Centurions is for me personally,” Jukes said.

“It is our first home game in the Betfred Super League and against a quality side, sprinkled with players who have played at the highest level of the game for many years. Hopefully, we will have learned the lessons from the Castleford game.

“Part of the process of building the club is to improve week on week on our actions on and off the field to ensure that we are the best we can be. It will be a fantastic occasion and one we will savour.”