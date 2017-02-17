Four NRL players we can’t wait to watch in the World Club Series

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)

Australia’s development line of once-in-a-generation is staggering.

Darren Lockyer, Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns, Brett Kimmorley, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston.

The next in that list is set to be Anthony Milford, the apparent heir to Johnathan Thurston’s green and gold jersey.

His incredible athleticism, creativity and line-splitting runs are a joy to watch, and Warrington have a mammoth task on their hands keeping him quiet.

Paul Gallen (Cronulla Sharks)

Gallen had been heavily linked with a move to Super League to finish his career, with Salford, of all clubs, reportedly interested in signing him.

Sadly, however, Gallen decided to remain a one-club player and is likely to remain with the Sharks for the rest of his career.

With his international career seemingly behind him, this could well be the very last chance he graces an English pitch again, something that we should savour.

James Roberts (Brisbane Broncos)

He set the NRL alight in 2015 as he earned passage into the World XIII.

Now, in his second year at Brisbane, the centre is set to showcase his abilities once again in a star-studded Broncos side.

He is, like so many others in the Brisbane team, a world class player. Whether it be his exceptional pace, destructive lines or sound defence, he is undoubtedly one of the world’s elite players.

James Maloney (Cronulla Sharks)

The halfback was capped by Australia for the first time in the Four Nations following his heroics in Cronulla’s NRL Premiership winning team.

He had, for so long, been on the cusp of the Kangaroos setup. But, having made the switch from Sydney Roosters to the Sharks, he realised his potential with an exceptional season.

He’ll be hoping to bring that into this season, with his creativity, subtle turn of pace and brilliant distribution making him a wonderful player to watch.