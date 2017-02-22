Four players who benefitted from leaving Leeds

26 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

During the Super League era, many players have remained loyal to Leeds Rhinos for the duration of their career.

Kevin Sinfield, Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire, Ryan Hall. They are just the start of a long line of players who enjoyed legendary careers at the Rhinos. while many others never left once they joined the club.

However, sometimes, a change of scene has been needed. Upon his arrival at Castleford, Zak Hardaker mentioned that it is easy to become comfortable at Headingley, but it just isn’t right for some.

Here are four other players who made the jump from the Rhinos, and didn’t regret it.

Kyle Amor

The big Cumbrian joined the Rhinos as one of the most exciting up-and-coming forwards in the world.

But other than three measly substitute appearances, Amor was never given a chance at the Rhinos. He was shipped out on loan to Wakefield for a couple of years before joining them permanently.

Nowadays, the 29-year-old is a Grand Final winner regarded as one of the Super League’s best front-row forwards after a great year with St Helens. His performances also earned him a place in England’s training squad ahead of the 2017 World Cup.

Luke Burgess

Unlike the other members on this list, Leeds were reluctant to see Burgess leave.

The oldest Burgess brother was a revelation for the Rhinos and helped them to Grand Final success, before eventually moving to the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He hasn’t quite enjoyed the level of success his brothers have and is now back in Super League, but he still has a career to be proud of.

Luke Gale

This is a fairly obvious one.

Gale never managed to break through into the Leeds setup before departing for the capital and a spell with Harlequins and later Bradford – but since turning up at Castleford, things have got better and better.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal? Check. Another Albert Goldthorpe Medal? Check. England call-up? Check. One of the best scrum-halves in Super League? Check.

How Leeds must wish they still had him in their ranks.

Paul McShane

Things just never worked out for the hooker at Headingley.

In truth, he made more appearances in blue and amber than many remember – he featured in 55 Super League games – but he was never the club’s first choice, mainly down to the presence of Danny Buderus.

When he debuted at 20, he was billed as the next big thing, but he didn’t develop as many believed he would and eventually landed at Wakefield in 2014.

Now, McShane is regarded as one of Super League’s best hookers and a darkhorse for a place in Wayne Bennett’s World Cup squad. His move to Castleford has seen his potential finally fulfilled, but the Rhinos never got the best out of him.