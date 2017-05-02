Four players charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sika Manu could be served a three-match ban after being charged for the ‘chicken wing’ tackle during Hull’s defeat of Warrington.

The Tongan international back-row has been handed a Grade C charge for a tackle on Warrington centre Ryan Atkins in their victory over the Wolves.

Manu does not have an early guilty plea, and if found guilty the recommended punishment for the charge is two to three games.

Michael McIlorum, Adam Walker and Luke Walsh are the other three players charged this week.

Wigan hooker McIlorum has been charged for standing on an opponent, while Walker has been handed a Grade A punching charge. Both players have early guilty pleas available.

As for Walsh, he has been cited for foul language to a match official, graded A, and will serve a one-match ban if found guilty.