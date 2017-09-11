Liam Watts not charged by the RFL after controversial red card

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Liam Watts has not been charged or cautioned after the latest round of Super League charges has been announced.

The prop forward for Hull FC was sent off after contacting Wigan’s Michael McIlorum with his elbow.

Wakefield Trinity’s Dean Hadley and three others have been charged however by the Match Review Panel

The Hull FC loanee was sin binned on Thursday night following a crusher tackle on St Helens centre Mark Percival.

The other three charges all came from Catalans Dragons’ feisty win over Featherstone Rovers which saw four yellow cards and 20 penalties awarded by Liam Moore.

The full list of charges is as follows:

Dean Hadley (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact (EGP available)

Josh Walters (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour (EGP available)

Luke Briscoe (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade B Punching (EGP not available)

Louis Anderson (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A Punching (EGP available)

Meanwhile, Keal Carlile of Featherstone Rovers received a caution from the Match Review Panel following his sin binning on Saturday for Dangerous Contact.

