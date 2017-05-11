Four players to watch out for in Featherstone’s Challenge Cup clash with Halifax

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Cory Aston (Featherstone Rovers)

The son of Challenge Cup hero Mark, Aston will be keen to make his own family memories when he features for Featherstone against Halifax.

On loan at Fev, the Leeds playmaker has had a big impact in the halves along with Anthony Thackeray and they will be hoping that combination comes to the fore in the game.

A livewire around the ruck, Aston has the ability to cut defences and kick well.

Adam Tangata (Halifax)

Widely regarded as the Championship’s best forward, the Cook Island international has recently attracted Super League interest.

Physical carries and dominant tackles have made him a firm favourite at Fax, and a huge threat to opponents.

Featherstone’s ability to control him will have a big say on the final outcome.

Misi Taulapapa (Featherstone Rovers)

He rolled back the years with a fantastic 2016 campaign, now Taulapapa is looking to make up for lost time.

Visa issues meant he only recently returned to the field, but he’s already shown signs of returning to the level that saw him nominated for the Championship’s player of the year award.

The winger is a real threat.

Scott Murrell (Halifax)

You’ll struggle to find a player who has more influence on a team than this guy.

The former Hull Kingston Rovers halfback is a huge leader for Fax, with his kicking and organisation pivotal.

He’s had a fantastic campaign so far, and Featherstone will need to shut him down.