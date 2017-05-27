Four things we learned from Saturday’s Summer Bash action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

League 1 is in a healthy state

While the Championship rightly earns plaudits for the level of quality and entertainment it provides, Barrow and North Wales ensured that the same can be said of League 1.

The two teams opened the Summer Bash with a brilliantly entertaining contest in the League 1 Cup final.

Barrow eventually prevailed 38-32 in what was arguably the most exciting game of the entire day.

North Wales played their part too, and together they put the third-tier in a very good light.

Oldham cannot play 80 minutes

This was something head coach Scott Naylor already knew, in truth, but his side’s inconsistency within games was seen on the big stage in this.

The Roughyeds cruised into half-time in front after a professional display, but they were atrocious in the second-half, surrendering a healthy lead before going down 38-30.

Naylor’s side have been so close in so many games, and this was another of those. If they could just manage to play a full 80 minutes, they could be looking at a top-half finish.

London can push for promotion

The Broncos perhaps fell under the radar going into their game with Featherstone, but by the end of it, they had firmly asserted their intentions.

They out-classed Featherstone in a 42-16 triumph, and in doing so vindicated Andrew Henderson’s belief that they can push for a return to Super League.

People forget that the Broncos only missed out on the Million Pound Game last year due to points difference. On this evidence, they could go one better this time.

There’s still life in Bradford

The Bulls were so, so close.

Bradford have been in torrid form, to such an extent that some fans had accepted relegation was inevitable.

However, their performance against runaway leaders Hull Kingston Rovers was admirable and proof that they truly can get themselves out of their current rut.

Despite going down 20-19, their fans made their thoughts evidently clear at the end of the game after a heroic performance.

It felt like it could be a defining moment in Bradford’s season. Now they must go out and make it just that.