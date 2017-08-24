Four unsung heroes who could decide this weekend’s Challenge Cup Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Mahe Fonua (Hull FC)

The Hull winger certainly made his mark on Wembley last year with a superb try to get FC back in the game against Warrington – but with Hull’s strength appearing to be their pack once again, it could be easy for Fonua to dip under the radar on Saturday afternoon at Wembley. One of the strongest ball-carriers in Super League, Fonua will be a real handful for the Wigan defence to contend with.

Sam Powell (Wigan)

It is all eyes on Michael McIlorum v Danny Houghton when it comes to the hooking battle this weekend: but from the bench, Wigan’s Sam Powell could have a huge say. He will provide the Warriors with a huge lift coming on from the bench and could be influential in Shaun Wane’s game-plan to see off the Black and Whites and help Wigan lift the Challenge Cup once again.

Danny Washbrook (Hull FC)

Danny Washbrook is Hull’s Mr Consistent. He is always one of the hardest-working members of Lee Radford’s squad and is easily one of the most under-rated, too. He will produce a tireless performance at Wembley this weekend and will help relieve the pressure from the other members of Hull’s pack.

Liam Farrell (Wigan)

With so much focus often on Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin and dynamic back-rower John Bateman, non-Wigan fans can easily disregard the importance of Liam Farrell on the Warriors’ hopes of victory. Wigan fans, however, know all about how important Farrell is to his hometown club. Expect a big performance from the England international this weekend on the biggest stage of all.