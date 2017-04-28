France Announce Historic Test Match Against Jamaica

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of their warm-up for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup – where they will face Australia, England and Lebanon in the group stages – the French Rugby League Federation has announced an historic Test with Jamaica, to be played at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan on 13 October.

It will be the first time the two nations have met.

“This match supports the desire of our elected officials to develop France’s international meetings with multiple international partners,” read the official statement released by the FFRXIII.

Jamaica played an autumn international last year against Wales, pulling off a notable 16-all draw. “We welcome this historic fixture against France as we continue our build up for the 2021 World Cup qualifiers,” said Jamaican Rugby League Association director of rugby Romeo Monteith. “France is a quality team and we will be exposed to a wider global audience.

“This match builds our reputation and further demonstrates the continued globalization of rugby league.”

The FFRXIII has also expressed its intent to play against Ireland at U16 and U19 levels this year. and against Italy in both men’s and women’s competition.