France edge England in a thriller of a Wheelchair World Cup Final

England pushed hot favourites France all the way in last night’s Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final at Perpignan, before losing 38-34.

A report on the game, and on the competition’s other matches this week, will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Result

Friday 28 July

WORLD CUP FINAL

France 38 England 34 (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)

Previous results

Thursday 20 July

Australia 72 Wales 24

France 71 England 31

Scotland 6 Italy 110

All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne

Saturday 22 July

France 102 Australia 22

Spain 39 Italy 68

Wales 32 England 78

All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers

Monday 24 July

Scotland 18 Spain 54

France 118 Wales 10

England 80 Australia 26

All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory

Tuesday 25 July

QUALIFYING FINALS

Australia 49 Spain 40

Italy 108 Wales 24

Both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi

Wednesday 26 July

SEMI-FINALS

England 78 Australia 36

France 98 Italy 6

Both at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse

Thursday 27 July

FIFTH PLACED FINAL: Wales 66 Spain 45

PLATE FINAL: Australia 58 Italy 45

Both at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens