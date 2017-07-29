France edge England in a thriller of a Wheelchair World Cup Final
England pushed hot favourites France all the way in last night’s Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final at Perpignan, before losing 38-34.
A report on the game, and on the competition’s other matches this week, will feature in Monday’s League Express.
Result
Friday 28 July
WORLD CUP FINAL
France 38 England 34 (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)
Previous results
Thursday 20 July
Australia 72 Wales 24
France 71 England 31
Scotland 6 Italy 110
All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne
Saturday 22 July
France 102 Australia 22
Spain 39 Italy 68
Wales 32 England 78
All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers
Monday 24 July
Scotland 18 Spain 54
France 118 Wales 10
England 80 Australia 26
All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory
Tuesday 25 July
QUALIFYING FINALS
Australia 49 Spain 40
Italy 108 Wales 24
Both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi
Wednesday 26 July
SEMI-FINALS
England 78 Australia 36
France 98 Italy 6
Both at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse
Thursday 27 July
FIFTH PLACED FINAL: Wales 66 Spain 45
PLATE FINAL: Australia 58 Italy 45
FIFTH PLACED FINAL: Wales 66 Spain 45
PLATE FINAL: Australia 58 Italy 45
Both at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens