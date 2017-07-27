France the Final hurdle for England in Wheelchair World Cup
England will meet holders France in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final in Perpignan on Friday.
The hosts swept past Italy 98-6 in last night’s second semi-final, just hours after England had qualified for the decider through beating Australia 78-36.
Wales, meanwhile, are scheduled to be back in action today (Thursday) with a tilt against Spain at St-Orens in the fifth-placed decider. Manager Mark Andrew Jones has, however, made it clear to the organisers that his team will only play if, in accordance with regulations, flash photography is banned from the sidelines. Player Harry Jones has suffered seizures in successive matches this week through the issue.
Results
Wednesday 26 July
SEMI-FINALS
England 78 Australia 36
France 98 Italy 6
(at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)
Previous results
Thursday 20 July
Australia 72 Wales 24
France 71 England 31
Scotland 6 Italy 110
All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne
Saturday 22 July
France 102 Australia 22
Spain 39 Italy 68
Wales 32 England 78
All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers
Monday 24 July
Scotland 18 Spain 54
France 118 Wales 10
England 80 Australia 26
All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory
Tuesday 25 July
ELIMINATION FINALS
Australia 49 Spain 40
Italy 108 Wales 24
(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)
Fixtures
Thursday 27 July
FIFTH PLACED FINAL: Spain v Wales (1.00pm GMT)
PLATE FINAL: Australia v Italy (5.30pm GMT)
(both at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)
Friday 28 July
WORLD CUP FINAL
France v England (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan, 6.00pm GMT)
