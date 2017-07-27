France the Final hurdle for England in Wheelchair World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England will meet holders France in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final in Perpignan on Friday.

The hosts swept past Italy 98-6 in last night’s second semi-final, just hours after England had qualified for the decider through beating Australia 78-36.

Wales, meanwhile, are scheduled to be back in action today (Thursday) with a tilt against Spain at St-Orens in the fifth-placed decider. Manager Mark Andrew Jones has, however, made it clear to the organisers that his team will only play if, in accordance with regulations, flash photography is banned from the sidelines. Player Harry Jones has suffered seizures in successive matches this week through the issue.

Results

Wednesday 26 July

SEMI-FINALS

England 78 Australia 36

France 98 Italy 6

(at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)

Previous results

Thursday 20 July

Australia 72 Wales 24

France 71 England 31

Scotland 6 Italy 110

All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne

Saturday 22 July

France 102 Australia 22

Spain 39 Italy 68

Wales 32 England 78

All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers

Monday 24 July

Scotland 18 Spain 54

France 118 Wales 10

England 80 Australia 26

All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory

Tuesday 25 July

ELIMINATION FINALS

Australia 49 Spain 40

Italy 108 Wales 24

(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)

Fixtures

Thursday 27 July

FIFTH PLACED FINAL: Spain v Wales (1.00pm GMT)

PLATE FINAL: Australia v Italy (5.30pm GMT)

(both at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)

Friday 28 July

WORLD CUP FINAL

France v England (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan, 6.00pm GMT)