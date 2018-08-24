France President Emmanuel Macron writes letter of support for Catalans ahead of cup final

“All of France is behind you!”

That’s the message from French President Emmanuel Macron, who has written to the Dragons in a letter of support ahead of their appearance in Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

French newspaper L’Independent reported that Dragons fan Gérard Mauréta sent the President a letter after the team’s semi-final victory in Bolton, pointing out the stadium’s former name of “Macron” and the big achievement by the team to reach the Wembley showpiece event.

And surprisingly, he received a letter from Macron with the official Presidency seal.

It read: “The Head of State wishes, first of all, to send congratulations to the players for their victory in the semi-final against St. Helens, on the score of 35 to 16.

“Mr. Emmanuel Macron hopes that they will carry high the colours of France during the final which will take place in Wembley, on August 25th.

“Catalans Dragons, all of France is behind you!”