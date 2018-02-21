Frank-Paul Nuuausala leaves Wigan and closes in on NRL return

Frank-Paul Nuuausala has left Wigan Warriors having been released from his contract – and he looks destined to join NRL side Sydney Roosters.

Nuuausala joined Wigan midway through the 2016 season and helped the Warriors win the Super League Grand Final that year. The former New Zealand international went on to play 47 games in total for Wigan.

Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, said: “Frank and his family have struggled to adapt to life in the UK. His family are currently back in Australia having decided to stay there following the close-season break and his situation was becoming increasingly difficult by the day.

“We agreed that it would be best for both parties to allow him to be released from the remainder of his contract with Wigan in order for him to return home.

“Frank had a positive impact on the squad in 2016 when he provided a timely boost towards the end of the year that ultimately ended in Grand Final glory. We thank Frank for his service and wish him and his family well for the future.”

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Wigan,” Nuuausala said. “I don’t think I reached my full potential whilst being here but I leave with fond memories of winning the Grand Final and the World Club Challenge. Not many people can say they’ve played for Wigan and I’m proud to have done so.

“Wigan as a club have really accepted me and all of the coaching staff and players have been great with me during my time here.”

Earlier, Australian journalist Josh Massoud said the following on Twitter: