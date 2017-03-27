Frayssinous critical of Catalans defence

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 27, 2017 11:29

Frayssinous critical of Catalans defence

Laurent Frayssinous was left dismayed by side’s inability to defend a 14-0 lead as they fell to defeat against Castleford.

Despite the Dragons’ strong start, they conceded seven tries as they slumped to their latest defeat.

“We made a great start with the ball, but obviously our defence was not good enough,” he said.

“We imposed a lot of early pressure and scored some tries, but, on the back of that, we couldn’t defend and it’s frustrating to concede so many points.”

A full report is in Monday’s League Express.

