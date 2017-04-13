Frayssinous proud of Catalans following successive away victories

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Laurent Frayssinous revealed his delight as Catalans picked up a second consecutive away victory following their triumph over Huddersfield.

The Dragons had gone five games without a win before their victory over Leigh last week, but their latest result moved them up to seventh on the Super League table ahead of their Easter Monday clash with Salford.

“We have had two very good performances away from home and I’m pretty proud of the boys,” he said.

“It was very important that we bounced back from losing by 40 at home to Wakefield and hopefully we can maintain that. It’s about consistency.”

Frayssinous also praised Tony Gigot, the France fullback who impressed once again following his return from an anti-doping suspension.

“He’s a fantastic player. Structure wise with the team, he puts everyone in the right position and in attack he’s very smart. He knows where he needs to be at any time.

“His fitness is not how I’d like it to be yet but the combination with Richie Myler and Luke Walsh will get better and better.”