French player set for life ban after punching referee

A French Rugby League player is set to be issued a life ban from the sport after he hospitalised a referee with a sickening punch after being sent off.

The horrific incident took place during a French Cup juniors semi-final between Saint-Esteve and Toulouse.

Referee Benjamin Casty sent off a Saint-Esteve player, who had only recently returned from a suspension, 25 minutes into the match.

However, he was knocked out by the player who launched a disgusting punch at the referee, which sparked a brawl and the game was subsequently abandoned.

The most disgraceful thing I have ever seen on a rugby field. You won't be needing boots again for life that is mate. Life ban Booom! pic.twitter.com/xNQ0SEplwc — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) April 28, 2017

Casty was sent to hospital where he received treatment for jaw and cheekbone injuries.

Marc Palanques, the president of the French Rugby League Federation condemned the attack.

“I hope that the National Disciplinary Commission, which will meet on Wednesday, will be uncompromising.”

The president of Saint-Esteve is set to resign as a result of the incident, and he revealed that he did not want the player to feature following his previous ill-discipline.

“This player had already been suspended four games earlier in the season and I did not want him to play,” said Cozza.