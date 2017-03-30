Friday fare in the NCL..

The weekend’s action in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League starts early, with a match tomorrow evening (Friday) in Wakefield.

 

The game in question is the Division Three `derby’ between Eastmoor Dragons and Stanley Rangers, which has been brought forward from Saturday. The kick-off time has not been clarified by the NCL; TotalRL.com advises spectators to arrive for a 7.00pm start and have a pie and a pint if the match gets underway at a later time.

 

Fixtures

 

Friday 31 March 2017

 

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Stanley Rangers 

 

 

Saturday 1 April 2017

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Rochdale Mayfield v Kells 

Siddal v Leigh Miners Rangers 

Skirlaugh v Myton Warriors 

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Egremont Rangers

Wath Brow Hornets v Pilkington Recs 

West Hull v Wigan St Patrick’s 

 

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Warriors 

Hull Dockers v York Acorn 

Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights 

Ince Rose Bridge v Lock Lane 

Shaw Cross Sharks v Milford Marlins 

Underbank Rangers v Blackbrook

 

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Saddleworth Rangers 

Bradford Dudley Hill v Crosfields 

Drighlington v Thornhill Trojans  

East Leeds v Millom 

Leigh East v Salford City Roosters

Wigan St Jude’s v Oulton Raiders

 

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Stanningley 

Clock Face Miners v Gateshead Storm 

Dewsbury Celtic v Woolston Rovers 

Elland v Oldham St Anne’s 

Rylands Sharks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons  

Waterhead Warriors v West Bowling 

 

 

 

