Friday fare in the NCL..
The weekend’s action in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League starts early, with a match tomorrow evening (Friday) in Wakefield.
The game in question is the Division Three `derby’ between Eastmoor Dragons and Stanley Rangers, which has been brought forward from Saturday. The kick-off time has not been clarified by the NCL; TotalRL.com advises spectators to arrive for a 7.00pm start and have a pie and a pint if the match gets underway at a later time.
Fixtures
Friday 31 March 2017
DIVISION THREE
Eastmoor Dragons v Stanley Rangers
Saturday 1 April 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Rochdale Mayfield v Kells
Siddal v Leigh Miners Rangers
Skirlaugh v Myton Warriors
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Egremont Rangers
Wath Brow Hornets v Pilkington Recs
West Hull v Wigan St Patrick’s
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Warriors
Hull Dockers v York Acorn
Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights
Ince Rose Bridge v Lock Lane
Shaw Cross Sharks v Milford Marlins
Underbank Rangers v Blackbrook
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Saddleworth Rangers
Bradford Dudley Hill v Crosfields
Drighlington v Thornhill Trojans
East Leeds v Millom
Leigh East v Salford City Roosters
Wigan St Jude’s v Oulton Raiders
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Stanningley
Clock Face Miners v Gateshead Storm
Dewsbury Celtic v Woolston Rovers
Elland v Oldham St Anne’s
Rylands Sharks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Waterhead Warriors v West Bowling
