Friday fare in the NCL..

The weekend’s action in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League starts early, with a match tomorrow evening (Friday) in Wakefield.

The game in question is the Division Three `derby’ between Eastmoor Dragons and Stanley Rangers, which has been brought forward from Saturday. The kick-off time has not been clarified by the NCL; TotalRL.com advises spectators to arrive for a 7.00pm start and have a pie and a pint if the match gets underway at a later time.

Fixtures

Friday 31 March 2017

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Stanley Rangers

Saturday 1 April 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Rochdale Mayfield v Kells

Siddal v Leigh Miners Rangers

Skirlaugh v Myton Warriors

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Egremont Rangers

Wath Brow Hornets v Pilkington Recs

West Hull v Wigan St Patrick’s

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Warriors

Hull Dockers v York Acorn

Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights

Ince Rose Bridge v Lock Lane

Shaw Cross Sharks v Milford Marlins

Underbank Rangers v Blackbrook

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Saddleworth Rangers

Bradford Dudley Hill v Crosfields

Drighlington v Thornhill Trojans

East Leeds v Millom

Leigh East v Salford City Roosters

Wigan St Jude’s v Oulton Raiders

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Stanningley

Clock Face Miners v Gateshead Storm

Dewsbury Celtic v Woolston Rovers

Elland v Oldham St Anne’s

Rylands Sharks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Waterhead Warriors v West Bowling