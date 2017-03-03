Friday Flashback: The last time Leigh Centurions beat Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions are not just going in search of back-to-back wins tonight in Super League – they’re also looking for their first win against Wigan in well over 30 years!

There have been victories in friendlies since then, of course. But Leigh haven’t managed to beat Wigan in a competitive fixture since way back in September 1984, when over 10,000 packed into their famous old Hilton Park ground to watch them beat their local rivals 24-10 in the outstandingly named Slalom Lager Championship.

That’s a long, long time between drinks for Leigh.

Wigan have also won their last ten home meetings against the Centurions, with Leigh’s last away win against their local rivals coming 26-12, again in the Slalom Lager Championship, at Central Park on 28 August, 1983.

That day, one of rugby league’s all-time greats and all-round Leigh legend John Woods was the star of the show, scoring a try and four goals – while also coaching the Leigh team in the process. David Taylor weighed in with a brace of tries and Steve Donlan also scored as Leigh picked up what proved to be their final victory against Wigan in a competitive game to the present day.

Can the Centurions finally end that lengthy run tonight?