From cleaning Leigh’s pitch to a Super League winner: the remarkable rise of Wigan’s Tom Davies

When Wigan begin the defence of their Super League title on Thursday night, it’s safe to assume that most of the spotlight – at least in a non-salary cap sense – will fall on the shoulders of Zak Hardaker as he makes his return to competitive rugby league.

Robert Elstone has made it one of his priorities to try and tell the fascinating stories surrounding many of Super League’s top stars this season though – and you don’t have to look too far away from Hardaker to find one of the best in the business.

At the age of just 22, Tom Davies is already a Super League winner with his beloved hometown club – a sentence which, given the rate at which the Warriors produce talented juniors, is not all that unique. However, as he prepares to line up for Adrian Lam’s side on Thursday night, his arduous and unusual journey to the top of the sport is truly one of a kind.

“When everyone was getting on Wigan’s scholarship as a kid, I was getting overlooked,” Davies explains. “I never made any school teams, town teams or Academy teams or anything like that – and I guess the moral of the story is what I tell kids nowadays: never give up.”

As a teenager, the closest Davies came to a big break was a deal on the scholarship of Leigh Centurions, where he learned his craft as a half-back before they released him instead of offering him a deal. Davies then turned to amateur rugby, with Wigan St Patricks, and as he reached the age of 18, he had begun to accept that his dream of becoming a professional rugby league player were over.

“I came to terms with the fact I wasn’t going to make it. I was going to play amateur rugby and get a job,” he said. That job? Working at Leigh Sports Village, changing the posts and cleaning the pitch as part of the local stadium management company.

“I was still passionate about rugby even when it looked like I wouldn’t make it,” Davies reveals. “I was just trying to focus on a semi-pro contact; I was on Leigh Centurions’ scholarship and they sacked me off, so I ended up working in the pavilion at the stadium! I was pulling the posts out, sweeping the pitch and bits like that; I enjoyed it but I’m much happier now, obviously.”

Davies even considered walking away from league altogether when he reached the age of 18 – before a chance phone-call changed his life forever.

“I gave up on league, to be honest,” he admits.

“I actually ended up going to rugby union to play for Fylde. One of my old coaches suggested I gave it a go, so I went up there and planned a semi-professional career there.

“But George Williams’ dad, who was coaching St Pats at the time, mentioned they were low on numbers for a national cup game, and asked if I’d go back. I did that, had a trial and within a couple of weeks, I was being offered trials at Wigan. I went back to Fylde for a week and then played for Wigan’s under-19s the week after.

“This time three or four years ago I was going around making sure the pitch was right for when Leigh’s first-team were playing – now I’m a Super League winger. It’s mad really.”

But Davies is not just any winger; at a club where the competition on the edges is arguably as fierce as it is anywhere else in the sport, Davies has cemented the number two shirt as his own again this season. Last year truly was his breakthrough campaign as a front-line Super League winger – and understandably, given how it ended, Davies looks back with pride.

“I’ve got fond memories,” he smiles.

“It’s going better than I could have ever expected. At the start of the year I wanted to make sure I cemented my place in the team, so for me and the lads to kick on the way we did was brilliant. We were in our own little bubble and going into the Super 8s, we were in a great place. To get that first Grand Final for myself was special.”