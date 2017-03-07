Fryston players hit with lengthy bans following Keighley game

50 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A number of players from amateur side Fryston Warriors have been hit with lengthy suspensions by the Rugby Football League following their ill-tempered Challenge Cup tie against Keighley – with one suspended for over three months.

Fryston’s Steve Scott pleaded guilty to a Grade F charge of kicking/running in and punching at a tribunal on Tuesday night and was suspended until June 30th by the RFL.

His team-mate, Sean Gee, was also hit with the same charge and was banned until May 2nd following the match, which saw Keighley player Emmerson Whittel hospitalised.

Another Fryston player, Andy Speake, pleaded guilty to a Grade D running in and punching charge and was given a four-game ban.

Three other Fryston players – Ben Strong, Craig Jones and Jack Lee – were banned for two games, one game and one game respectively – after submitting Early Guilty Pleas.

Meanwhile, Keighley’s Davey Dixon pleaded guilty to a Grade A charge of punching and was suspended for one game.