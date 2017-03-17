Fryston take it on the chin

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fryston Warriors do not intend to appeal against disciplinary verdicts awarded late last week against several of their players in the aftermath of the recent third round Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie with Keighley Cougars.

Second row Steve Scott, who pleaded guilty to Grade F kicking/running in and punching, is banned until 30 June while scrum-half Andy Speake, who pleaded guilty to Grade D running in and punching, is suspended for four games.

Centre Sean Gee, who also admitted to running in and punching, is sidelined until 2 May.

Craig Jones, Jack Lee, Ben Strong and Adam Rothwell had already copped suspensions through a fracas during the match.

Keighley’s Davey Dixon has been suspended for one game and fined £75 for punching.

Fryston have four fixtures remaining in the Pennine League’s Championship Division as they battle to retain the title, and are also still in the Xamax BARLA National Cup, the Pennine League’s President’s Cup, and the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup.