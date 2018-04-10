Fuifui Moimoi returns to Rugby League with Workington

Workington Town have pulled off the significant coup of iconic forward Fuifui Moimoi.

The New Zealand and Tonga international has joined the club having been a free agent since leaving Toronto Wolfpack by mutual consent earlier this year.

He has now linked up with Leon Pryce’s side, adding the Cumbrian club to a CV that features NRL side Parramatta Eels.

Moimoi joins a side that boasts a number of experienced players already, such as Jamie Foster, Ryan Bailey and Sean Penkywicz.

“I was at the Bradford match and as well as a superb win against the league leaders you could feel the buzz about the place,” he said.

“There’s some fantastic players in the team and I’m looking forward to joining them to really push on this season.”

Town chairman Garry Mounsey said: “We’re delighted to have captured the signature of Fuifui Moimoi.

“To compete in what is a very tough League One we need a good mix of experience and youth at the club.

“In our squad we have some fantastic younger forwards who are getting better and better with every game.

“As well as adding even more physical presence to our already impressive pack, Fuifui will pass on his tremendous knowledge and experience gained at the highest international level in rugby league.“