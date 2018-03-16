Full programme this time for NCL?

Fingers will be crossed around the north that all tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League will go ahead.
Adverse weather conditions have blighted the first three or four weeks of the campaign, and although the forecast for Saturday is none too promising hopes are high that no games will fall by the wayside, particularly the Division One `derby’ between Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane, which is being screened on FreeSports and kicks off at 4.30pm.
Fixtures are:
Saturday 17 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers
West Hull v Myton Warriors
Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders
Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane
Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers
Skirlaugh v York Acorn
Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington
East Leeds v Crosfields
Hull Dockers v Leigh East
Hunslet Warriors v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling
Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley
DIVISION THREE
Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic
Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors
Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s
Salford City Roosters v Millom
Woolston Rovers v Beverley