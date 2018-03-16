Full programme this time for NCL?

Fingers will be crossed around the north that all tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League will go ahead.

Adverse weather conditions have blighted the first three or four weeks of the campaign, and although the forecast for Saturday is none too promising hopes are high that no games will fall by the wayside, particularly the Division One `derby’ between Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane, which is being screened on FreeSports and kicks off at 4.30pm.

Fixtures are:

Saturday 17 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers

West Hull v Myton Warriors

Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders

Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane

Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers

Skirlaugh v York Acorn

Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington

East Leeds v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Leigh East

Hunslet Warriors v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling

Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley

DIVISION THREE

Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic

Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors

Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s

Salford City Roosters v Millom

Woolston Rovers v Beverley