The future is bright at Castleford, insists Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell believes that the performance of his young stars during their Boxing Day victory against Hull FC underlines how bright the future is at the club.

The Tigers, fielding a mixture of senior and junior players, ran out comfortable 42-10 winners at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Monday, in a game that marked the comeback of captain Michael Shenton.

And with youngsters like Greg Minikin and Will Maher making a significant impact – as well as a number of the club’s Academy prospects – Powell was left excited about the future at Cas.

“I thought the young kids did really well, there were some good performances,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve got people in there who have played a few games, Greg Minikin is really still a kid and I thought he did really well, Will Maher was a strong performer and I thought Tom Holmes did some really good things.

“And then to see all of the young kids was fantastic. Callum McLelland at 16 years of age making a first team appearance was great to see and then there was a whole host around him. It was just great to see them get out there and play with some confidence.

“They got challenged a little bit towards the end, but I thought they did really well. “The future of the club as you can see with so many first team players missing as well is in a great position.”