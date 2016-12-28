The future is bright at Castleford, insists Daryl Powell

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower December 28, 2016 10:47

The future is bright at Castleford, insists Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell believes that the performance of his young stars during their Boxing Day victory against Hull FC underlines how bright the future is at the club.

The Tigers, fielding a mixture of senior and junior players, ran out comfortable 42-10 winners at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Monday, in a game that marked the comeback of captain Michael Shenton.

And with youngsters like Greg Minikin and Will Maher making a significant impact – as well as a number of the club’s Academy prospects – Powell was left excited about the future at Cas.

“I thought the young kids did really well, there were some good performances,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve got people in there who have played a few games, Greg Minikin is really still a kid and I thought he did really well, Will Maher was a strong performer and I thought Tom Holmes did some really good things.

“And then to see all of the young kids was fantastic. Callum McLelland at 16 years of age making a first team appearance was great to see and then there was a whole host around him. It was just great to see them get out there and play with some confidence.

“They got challenged a little bit towards the end, but I thought they did really well. “The future of the club as you can see with so many first team players missing as well is in a great position.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower December 28, 2016 10:47

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

RSS Fans Forum: Have Your Say!

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More