Gale calls on Castleford to right their wrongs against Hull tonight

“Revenge”, “right a few wrongs” – there is no doubting that Luke Gale came up with all the right soundbites this week to tee up tonight’s mouthwatering table-topping clash with Hull FC.

In essence, the script writes itself. Midway through the season, nobody appears to have the formula to beat Castleford: except Hull. Of the four times the Tigers have lost this year, two of them have been to the Black and Whites. They are, without sugar-coating it, Castleford’s Achilles heel.

But Gale, who played in the most recent of those defeats just a fortnight ago, has certainly not tried to hide behind the “just another game” mantra. This is serious. This is what top-of-the-table grudge matches are all about. Hull have irked Castleford – and that’s great for us neutrals.