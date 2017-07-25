Gale on course for third straight Albert Goldthorpe Medal triumph

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale is closing in on history as he moves towards a third consecutive Albert Goldthorpe Medal success.

The England halfback holds a nine point lead in the standings at the end of the regular season, leaving him on the cusp of winning the medal for an unprecedented third successive time.

No player has ever won the award three times in a row, with Huddersfield Giants halfback Danny Brough winning it back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

But Gale now looks set to do that, with Salford’s Rob Lui and Hull FC’s Albert Kelly his closest rivals.

Following the league split, only fixtures in the Super League Super 8s will distribute points, meaning Catalans’ Tony Gigot is now officially out of the running.