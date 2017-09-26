Gale named in Castleford squad to face Saints

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Luke Gale has been named in the Castleford squad to face St Helens in the Tigers’ semi-final clash on Thursday.

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal of the Year winner has missed the last two weeks after having his appendix removed.

However, he is set for a return to action just over a fortnight since the operation.

Gale is one of seven changes to the Cas 19-man squad following their defeat to Hull FC, with Zak Hardaker, Nathan Massey, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors and captain Michael Shenton also returning.

Meanwhile, Justin Holbrook has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the clash, meaning Jonny Lomax and Kyle Amor remain in contention despite missing out last week against Salford.

Castleford: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Roberts, Moors, Cook, Springer, Monaghan, Foster

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Taia, Barba.