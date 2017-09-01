Gale seals win for Castleford at Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A dominant second half display saw Castleford Tigers seal a 24-16 victory at Huddersfield Giants.

Jake Webster crashed over for the opening try but Oliver Roberts responded for the Giants 10 minutes later.

Paul Clough eased over to give Huddersfield a half time lead, with Jordan Rankin adding a penalty goal on the hooter.

Ben Roberts crossed to restore parity early in the second period before Greg Eden’s diving finish moved Castleford ahead.

Eden then turned provider for Luke Gale to make the points safe despite Darnell McIntosh’s late score.

Huddersfield: 35 Jordan Rankin, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 34 Jordan Turner, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 4 Lee Gaskell, 6 Danny Brough, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 14 Kruise Leeming, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 16 Oliver Roberts, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 8 Sam Rapira, 13 Michael Lawrence, 18 Paul Clough, 30 Alex Mellor.

Tries: Roberts, Clough, McIntosh; Goals: Rankin 3.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 25 Jy Hitchcox, 3 Jake Webster, 4 Michael Shenton, 5 Greg Eden, 16 Ben Roberts, 7 Luke Gale, 18 Matt Cook, 9 Paul McShane, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 17 Junior Moors, 34 Alex Foster, 14 Nathan Massey; Subs: 13 Adam Milner, 19 Gadwin Springer, 20 Larne Patrick, 33 Kevin Larroyer.

Tries: Webster, Roberts, Eden, Gale; Goals: Gale 4.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.