Gallen signs for another year at Cronulla

Veteran Paul Gallen has signed a new one-year deal with current club Cronulla Sharks that will take him into his 18th season as an NRL player.

Gallen, the co-captain at Cronulla, made his NRL debut in June 2001 in the Sharks’ 36-6 defeat to Parramatta.

The loose forward has played 321 matches for the Sharks and captained his side to their maiden NRL title in 2016.

“While we still have some big games to go in 2018 and finishing this season on a positive note is our main focus, hopefully with another Grand Final appearance, I can now confirm that I will be playing on in 2019,” said Gallen.

“Plenty of people quote my age and the fact that I was 37 earlier in the week, however, the body feels good, training is still something I look forward to and the feedback from the coach and those that matter, say my contribution to the team on game day is strong.

“I’ve always said age and my birth certificate would never make this decision for me if everything I’ve explained above was in order.

“And personally, I believe I’ve got plenty left to give, which has ultimately led me to make this decision.”